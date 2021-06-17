Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,596 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

