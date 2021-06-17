Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 79,116 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

