Analysts Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Brokerages expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report $25.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the highest is $25.71 million. Primis Financial posted sales of $30.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Rand Cook purchased 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,684,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $10,119,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $385.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

