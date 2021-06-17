Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

