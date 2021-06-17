Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Rises By 28.4%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the May 13th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 981.0 days.

OTCMKTS MXTOF opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00. Neles Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $34.21.

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

