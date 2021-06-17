Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04. Eat Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

