UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 4.2%

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.69. 31,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,240,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

In other UWM Holdings Co. Class news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

