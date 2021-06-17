Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $25.95

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.95, but opened at $25.39. Valhi shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 101 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $741.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.07.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

