HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.14. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

