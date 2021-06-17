Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 37,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 544,586 shares.The stock last traded at $18.33 and had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

