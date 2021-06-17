Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 53,043 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

