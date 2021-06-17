Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,408 shares of company stock worth $1,332,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $49.25 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.