Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,701 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fox Factory by 2,013.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 499,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after acquiring an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

