Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,379 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

