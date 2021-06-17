State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 3,900 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after acquiring an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Talos Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,676. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

