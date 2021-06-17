Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

