BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,422 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

