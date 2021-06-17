1ST Source Bank Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

