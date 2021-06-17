Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the May 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
LENSF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Presbia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
Presbia Company Profile
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Presbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.