Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Presbia PLC (OTCMKTS:LENSF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the May 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

LENSF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Presbia has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany.

