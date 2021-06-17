Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,656,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMAC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

