Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $13,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $39.09 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $943,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,846 shares of company stock valued at $13,328,633. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

