California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 45,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 946,948 shares.The stock last traded at $33.03 and had previously closed at $33.28.

Specifically, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,791,281 shares of company stock valued at $85,966,057.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

