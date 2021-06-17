Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $64,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $16,039,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

BGC Partners stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.