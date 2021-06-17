HighTower Advisors LLC Has $453,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 51.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

