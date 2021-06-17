Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 88,015 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after buying an additional 556,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $6,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

