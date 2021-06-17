HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Sunoco by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.