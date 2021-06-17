Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.67. 2,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,732,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 207.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

