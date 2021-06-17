HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 39,614 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,036.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 205,274 shares of company stock worth $1,163,313. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

