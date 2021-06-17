HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $6,024,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,163,000 after acquiring an additional 345,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.66 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,166,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.