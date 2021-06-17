HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 12,178 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3,204.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE VSTO opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

