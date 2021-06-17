Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Aegion were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aegion by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aegion during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEGN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

