Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 170,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

