Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OMP opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 48.14%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

