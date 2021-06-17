State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

