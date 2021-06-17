State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,172 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $483.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

SOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

