Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.