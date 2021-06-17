Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Castle Biosciences worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,767,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $5,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,137 shares of company stock worth $17,169,271. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

