Robert M. Klein Sells 13,475 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WMS opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.