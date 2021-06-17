Ralf Kuriyel Sells 6,802 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $190.14 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

