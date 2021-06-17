Jason Les Sells 50,000 Shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO Jason Les sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $1,563,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -342.00 and a beta of 4.39.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,822,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 523,907 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

