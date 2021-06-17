Critical Comparison: Inotiv (NOTV) & The Competition

Inotiv (NASDAQ: NOTV) is one of 35 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inotiv to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Inotiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv Competitors 103 770 1580 31 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Inotiv’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million -$4.68 million -87.43 Inotiv Competitors $1.59 billion $20.32 million -7.10

Inotiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% Inotiv Competitors -7.40% 2.71% 4.07%

Volatility & Risk

Inotiv has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv’s competitors have a beta of 5.89, meaning that their average stock price is 489% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inotiv competitors beat Inotiv on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

