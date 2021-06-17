State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $376,000 Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 665.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 415,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 79,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 167.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.17. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

