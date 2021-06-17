State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Thermon Group worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $591.11 million, a PE ratio of 444.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

