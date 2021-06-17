Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $820,508. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $495.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

