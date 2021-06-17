TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

