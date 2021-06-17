Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,576,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $503.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $236.05 and a one year high of $513.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

