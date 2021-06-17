Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,193 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

