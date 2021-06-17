The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CHEF stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

