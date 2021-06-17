American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

