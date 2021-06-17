Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Position Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 42.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 237,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

